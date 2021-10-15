Precision Impacts, a subsidiary of Gayston Corp., will add a new production line to its 180,000-square-foot Miamisburg, Ohio, operations, according to a report. The $1.7 million expansion will create 41 new jobs and allow the aluminum assembly manufacturer to produce a seamless aluminum cylinder that customers can use at home to fill balloons with helium. The manufacturing process includes fabrication, heat treatment, machining, assembly, testing, finishing and packaging.

The product will ship ready for the retail shelf, and it will be sold at large retail outlets across the country.