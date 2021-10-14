As part of an expansion and reorganization of its parts manufacturing and fabrication areas, Duncan Aviation created a new division called Duncan Manufacturing Solutions (DMS). The company invested more than $4 million in the 21,000-square-foot DMS facility, which was built adjacent to its Turbine Engine Overhaul Shop in Lincoln, Neb. The company added more equipment to supplement its previous capabilities and machinery to allow for heat treatment, CNC milling, waterjet cutting, metal pressing and engraving. DMS brought heat-treating capabilities in-house with the addition of two industrial ovens capable of heat treating aluminum, stainless steel, tool steel and titanium.

Although DMS is currently serving in-house needs for Duncan Aviation projects and customers as well as requests from aviation system and aircraft manufacturers, the expectation is that the area will grow in the future to provide services to companies in other industries that high-quality parts fabricated to meet their scheduling needs.