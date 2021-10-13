Harsco Corp. announced that its Harsco Environmental division entered into an exclusive strategic relationship with Magsort Ltd. to bring metal recovery technology to the steel industry. Helsinki, Finland-based Magsort developed an ultrahigh-energy crusher for the processing of steelmaking slags, enabling the recovery of higher-value metallics. This solution can salvage larger volumes of metal from slag at a higher quality level than traditional solutions. The program will initially focus on bringing the technology to carbon-steel producers. A second phase will focus on developing the solution for stainless steel producers.

According to Harsco Environmental, implementing Magsort’s solution will allow for increased levels of internal recycling, helping steelmakers increase their sustainability and profitability by reducing waste and operating costs.