Tenova Italimpianti received a contract for a 340-ton/hour walking-beam furnace from Jindal United Steel Limited (JUSL), a company that specializes in hot and cold rolling of stainless steels, in Jajpur, Odisha, India. The furnace is designed to charge stainless steel (grade series 200, 300 and 400) and low-carbon steel in order to comply with JUSL’s various production needs. The installed combustion system is designed to optimize performance (flame characteristics, efficiency and pollutant emissions) in function of the fuel and burner location (frontal, lateral or radiant application). The multi-level automation control system optimizes heating practices, regulating fuel consumption and scale production.

The walking-beam furnace achieves optimum thermal quality of products with high performance in all running conditions and ease of maintenance. In addition, it can be fired with several gases.