Can-Eng Furnaces International Ltd. received a contract to design and supply a 6,000-pound/hour continuous mesh-belt furnace system to a precision automotive and specialty fastener manufacturer located in Michigan. The system includes an atmosphere-controlled mesh-belt hardening system, temper furnace, automated bin-dumping loader, pre-washer, oil quench, post-wash system, in-line soluble oil system, bi-directional conveyor discharge and Can-Eng’s PET Level 2 SCADA system.

By integrating Can-Eng’s Level 2 automation, the manufacturer provides itself access to vital tracking of products’ status, detailed process data for continuous process improvements, comprehensive equipment diagnostics, cost analysis and inventory management. The system also utilizes Can-Eng’s energy reduction system (ERS), which significantly lowers the energy requirements of the hardening furnace and provides up to a one-third reduction in required atmosphere.

The system is capable of bypassing the soluble oil system to allow for specialty fasteners requiring post-temper processing to be removed and collected. This project marks the fourth Can-Eng mesh-belt furnace line for this captive heat treater, which operates three facilities across Michigan.