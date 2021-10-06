Keppel Technology & Innovation (KTI) received a verification certificate from DNV’s Global Additive Manufacturing Technology Centre of Excellence in Singapore for what is believed to be the world’s largest 3D-printed shipboard fitting. Manufactured by AML3D Ltd., the deck-mounted Panama Chock weighs 1,450 kg.

Traditionally manufactured through casting, Panama Chocks are large shipboard fittings that support structures welded to a ship and used for towing and mooring. Australia’s AML3D used its patented wire additive manufacturing (WAM) process for the part manufacture.

Here's the story.