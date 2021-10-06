Boeing will continue assuring the C-17 Globemaster III's worldwide mission readiness through a follow-on contract awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense that is valued at up to $23.8 billion over 10 years. The program is currently funded through September 2024 with a Phase I award of $3.5 billion.

Under the agreement, Boeing will continue performing critical sustainment activities, including engineering, field support and material management, for the global fleet of 275 aircraft. The contract provides additional funding for new work, such as international staffing to augment maintenance efforts and cybersecurity work.