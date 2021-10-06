Mercedes-Benz acquired U.K.-based YASA, a developer of electric drive technology. Under the terms of the acquisition, YASA will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz and develop ultrahigh-performance e-motors while retaining its own brand, team and facilities.

Founded in 2009, YASA’s proprietary axial-flux electric motor is a step-change from the legacy radial electric motor technology. Following the acquisition, YASA and its 250 employees will continue to operate from its headquarters and production facility in Oxford, U.K. The company will provide electric motors for Mercedes-Benz’s AMG.EA electric-only platform and act as an innovation partner developing new electric drive technology for the Group.