US Wind Inc. announced expansion plans to develop an additional 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind energy in Maryland with its Momentum Wind project. The proposal includes a new steel fabrication facility at the former home of Bethlehem Steel.

At full capacity, Momentum Wind would include up to 82 turbines and will be able to fully satisfy Maryland’s offshore wind-energy goals and make substantial progress toward meeting Maryland’s renewable-energy and greenhouse-gas-reduction goals. To make this happen, US Wind will invest $150 million to develop Sparrows Point Steel, which would be the state’s first manufacturing facility dedicated to the creation of offshore wind foundations, known as monopiles.