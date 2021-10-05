Nucor Corp. launched Econiq, a line of net-zero carbon-steel products. Building the green economy and the necessary infrastructure requires clean, advanced steel products. According to Nucor, Econiq is a first of its kind at scale for the U.S. steel industry. General Motors will receive the Econiq net-zero steel beginning in the first quarter of 2022, and it is projected that all steel purchased by GM from Nucor will be net carbon neutral by the end of 2022. The Econiq brand will be available across the complete line of Nucor steelmaking products, and initial quantities will be limited.

“General Motors is excited to be Nucor's first customer for Econiq as we work to integrate sustainability into all aspects of our supply chain,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

In other Nucor news, the company announced two acquisitions on behalf of The David J. Joseph Company (DJJ). Advantage Metals Recycling (AMR) completed the purchase of Grossman Iron and Steel of St. Louis, Mo. This acquisition brings AMR's total number of recycling facilities to 12. Trademark Metals Recycling LLC (TMR) agreed to purchase the assets of Garden Street Iron & Metal Inc. of Fort Myers, Fla. This acquisition brings TMR's total number of recycling facilities to 26.