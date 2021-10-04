Forward AM, the brand of BASF 3D Printing Solutions, opened an additive-manufacturing (AM) Applications Technology Center (ATC) in Detroit, Mich., in cooperation with Michigan State University (MSU). The new facility will serve as the hub of expertise for solutions in the North American AM market. This joint commitment will allow education and industry to combine their strengths to offer fully integrated 3D printing solutions. Forward AM contributes with a wide range of high-performance 3D-printing materials and engineering expertise, while MSU brings years of technical expertise and the drive to support the next generations of 3D-printing services and design solutions.

Through the ATC, new value-adding technical services – like predictive modeling – are available to customers across North America. Forward AM installed more than 20 3D printers of various AM technologies, including selective laser sintering, photopolymer 3D printing and fused filament fabrication at the ATC.

The ATC will enable shared resources that combine education and industry to drive the industrialization of additive manufacturing in the Americas.