L&L Special Furnace Co. Inc. shipped a second bench-mounted box furnace to a manufacturer of high-purity fused silica and high-end ceramic products. These materials are used in the semiconductor and photonics industries as well as other ceramic and composite industries worldwide. The furnaces are part of the research-and-development department and are an important component of laboratory testing and quality control. The model has internal dimensions of 17 inches wide x 12 inches high x 14.5 inches deep. Included is a spring-assist vertical lift door that allows for effortless loading and unloading, even at high temperatures.

The furnace is equipped with a Bartlett program control and over-temperature control, with an option for a Eurotherm 1/16 DIN microprocessor-based program control with solid-state relays. This allows for adjustable PID logic and finer temperature control around setpoint. Furnace construction includes 3 inches of lightweight IFB firebrick backed up with 2 inches of board insulation.

The elements are supported in hard ceramic element holders, which allows for long element life. They are located on both sides as well as the top and bottom, which allows for equal heat distribution from all sides.