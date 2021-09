The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) recently installed a 28-foot-tall additively manufactured (AM) public sculpture, Convergence, which claims to be the world’s largest. Open to the public, it features 2 tons of stainless steel manufactured into nine unique panels by Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions of Euclid, Ohio, using wire-arc AM.

CNC polycarbonate panels laminated with wavelength-dependent film and stainless steel rings are also part of the design. Here's the story.