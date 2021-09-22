Air Products and Cummins Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work together to accelerate the integration of hydrogen-fuel-cell trucks in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Cummins will provide hydrogen-fuel-cell electric powertrains integrated into selected OEM partners’ heavy-duty trucks for Air Products, and Air Products will begin the process of converting its global fleet of distribution vehicles to hydrogen-fuel-cell vehicles.

Following a successful demonstration and pilot phase, Air Products plans to convert its global fleet of approximately 2,000 trucks to hydrogen-fuel-cell zero-emission vehicles. Cummins and Air Products expect the demonstration phase to begin in 2022. In addition, Cummins and Air Products will work together to increase the accessibility of renewable hydrogen.