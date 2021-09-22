Japan’s Showa Denko is doubling capacity at its Oyama Plant to produce aluminum heat radiators for power modules (PMs) to be installed in electrified vehicles (xEVs), including battery electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company started installation of an additional production line, which is scheduled to start operation at the beginning of 2022.

PMs, which contribute to the extension of cruising range and improve the fuel economy of xEVs, are usually installed in limited spaces. Therefore, heat radiators for PMs must be small, designed to allow various installation methods and have high energy efficiency and large heat-dissipation capacity.