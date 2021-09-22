Both the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) and the Aluminum Association voiced support for Senate passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The $550 billion federal investment in infrastructure includes $110 billion in new funds for roads, bridges and other major projects.

“We applaud the Senate for advancing this bipartisan legislation that will spur economic growth and job creation throughout the country,” said Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of AISI, in response to U.S. Senate passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. “Passage of this bill today gets us one step closer to making long overdue investments in our nation’s roads, bridges, transit systems and other essential infrastructure using American-made steel. We look forward to working with the House of Representatives to get this bill to the President’s desk as soon as possible.”

“The U.S. aluminum industry and its leaders know that this once-in-a-generation infrastructure investment will make our nation more resilient, our climate cleaner and our economy more competitive,” said Aluminum Association President and CEO Tom Dobbins. “As one of only eight critical mineral commodities recognized by the federal government as essential to all sectors of the U.S. economy, this bipartisan investment will depend on aluminum.”