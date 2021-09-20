SGL Carbon is expanding and modernizing its soft-felt production. The company invested in an additional carbonization facility at its Meitingen site near Augsburg, Germany, that is now operational. Branded as Sigratherm materials, the carbon and graphite soft felts are used as high-quality insulation material in resistance-heated and induction-heated vacuum furnaces and in furnaces with an inert-gas atmosphere.

In addition, soft felts are used as battery felts (Sigracell) in stationary energy storage and fuel-cell systems and as a precursor for the production of carbon-based friction linings for dual-clutch transmissions and similar applications in the automotive and aerospace industries.