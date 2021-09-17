United States Steel Corp. announced an exploratory site selection process to build a new 3-million-ton flat-rolled minimill in the United States. The planned minimill will combine two state-of-the-art electric-arc furnaces (EAFs) with differentiated steelmaking and finishing technology, including purchased equipment already owned by the company. The continued adoption of minimill technology will expand U.S. Steel’s ability to produce the next generation of proprietary sustainable steel solutions, including advanced high-strength steels (AHSS). Potential locations include states in which the company has existing EAF operations and greenfield sites. The current estimated investment is approximately $3 billion.

The planned minimill investment is a significant step toward achieving the company's 2030 goal of reducing its global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 20%, compared to a 2018 baseline, and positions U.S. Steel to progress on its 2050 net-zero carbon emission target. Additional minimill steelmaking will also create a platform to expand the company’s verdeXTM sustainable product line, delivering differentiated steels made with significantly lower GHG emissions than the traditional integrated steelmaking process.

Upon receipt of required environmental and operating permits, U.S. Steel would expect to begin construction of the minimill in the first half of 2022 with production currently expected to begin in 2024.