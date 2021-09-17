The Thermovac TTR-RN series is a new compact filament Pirani gauge for all vacuum applications requiring a measurement range from atmosphere to 1e-4 mbar. With compact dimensions and rugged filaments, this gauge is equally well suited for analytical applications and industrial processes. It will support users to more easily monitor small and large vacuum systems and allow them to control and scale them in a more targeted manner. The core element of the measuring device is its new filament technology, which increases the sensitivity and accuracy of measurements. With reliable and reproducible measurement results, even the roughest vacuum processes can be optimized easily and quickly. As a result, dead process time is reduced and throughputs in vacuum processes are increased.

