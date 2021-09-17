A cleanliness inspection system’s latest software update includes a new microscope mode, providing component manufacturers with an all-in-one imaging solution for particle analysis and microscope inspections. The CIX100 system is a turnkey solution dedicated to technical cleanliness inspection with a guided workflow, analysis tools and integrated industry standards. An optimized auto-focus routine and optional overview scan speed up the automated analysis, making it easier to achieve repeatable results quickly. The new microscopy mode enables users to leave the dedicated cleanliness inspection workflow to perform microscopic imaging for other applications.

