The HiPace 80 Neo turbopump, features a longer life before service and reduced vibration and noise emissions. These benefits are made possible with the advanced Laser Balancing system developed by Pfeiffer Vacuum for turbopump rotors. Thanks to this patented technology, the vacuum pump is particularly suitable for vibration-sensitive applications. Possible applications range from mass spectrometry and electron microscopy to leak detectors and RGA systems. The hybrid bearing of the HiPace 80 Neo consists of an oil-lubricated, ceramic ball bearing on the fore-vacuum side and a permanent-magnet radial bearing on the high-vacuum side.

