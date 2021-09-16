The compact infrared imager combines the benefits of infrared cameras and infrared thermometers. The Xi 410 works both as an IR camera with a PC and software, and fully autonomously as a target-seeking pyrometer with analog/alarm output. Calibrated for temperature measurements up to 1652°F, it has a fast Ethernet interface and can be conveniently powered via PoE. The integrated auto hotspot-finder function can be used to reliably measure moving objects without having to readjust the camera. If the network connection is disrupted or there is a problem in the connected PC, the camera takes on the job fully autonomously and ensures a reliable alarm if a problem is detected. This feature makes the Xi 410 ideal for all safety-relevant applications in the condition monitoring of machines and equipment.

