SmartShell is a cross-functional safety glove that provides impact protection, cut protection and excellent grip in wet conditions. The glove features a machine-knit, ultrahigh-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) with ANSI cut level A5 protection on the palms. Its strength-to-weight ratio is 8 to 15 times higher than steel. In addition, thermoplastic rubber (TPR) padding is sonically welded to the back of the glove for protection from contusions, smash injuries, object strikes, pinch-point injuries to the tips of each finger and other impact hazards. A gritty black nitrile palm coating offers excellent wet grip, and the bright lime-green shell color meets the requirements of ANSI/ISEA 107-2010 for high-visibility safety apparel. SmartShell naturally shapes to the contours of the hand and flex points, helping to ensure maximum comfort and increased compliance.
Safety Glove
Brass Knuckle
September 16, 2021
