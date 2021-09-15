SECO/VACUUM, a SECO/WARWICK Group brand, sold a vacuum aluminum brazing (VAB) furnace to an international aircraft component supplier. The furnace is designed to meet tight temperature tolerances of +/-3°C and incorporates a high-vacuum system with diffusion pump. The VAB furnace is equipped with six temperature control zones and can accommodate loads with dimensions up to 36 inches wide x 28 inches high x 48 inches deep (900 x 700 x 1,200 mm). Delivery is scheduled for early 2022.

The VAB furnace allows brazing of aluminum parts for applications where use of brazing flux is not permitted due to corrosion potential. This feature applies especially to parts used in critical applications such as aircraft. It meets Class 1 requirements by AMS 2750F.

