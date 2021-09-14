Heat Treat 2021, the year’s premier conference and expo for heat-treating professionals, begins today in St. Louis, Mo. This year's event will include 2 ½ days of face-to-face networking opportunities with approximately 200 exhibitors, and the latest research and industry insights will be offered during more than 100 technical presentations. The exhibit hall is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today, and educational programming will take place from 1:00-2:20 p.m. Please stop by Industrial Heating’s booth 1819 to say hello and see what we have to offer.