SECO/WARWICK Group delivered multiple shipments of metal heat-treatment equipment to South America. The primary customers for this equipment are Brazilian commercial heat treaters. So far this year, SECO/WARWICK has shipped equipment to three heat-treating plants in Brazil. Most recently, a vacuum furnace was delivered to Supertrat in Santa Bárbara D’Oeste. The furnace has a workspace measuring 600 x 600 x 900 mm (23.5 x 23.5 x 35.5 inches), and it will streamline and improve the capacity of the heat treater’s processes.

Due to its round heating chamber, the Vector vacuum furnace facilitates swift heat treatment of large, oversized elements. Directional cooling makes it possible to cool the problematic elements in a variety of ways, depending on the shape of the workpiece. The Vector furnace supplied to Supertrat is equipped with convection heating, which improves the heat-transfer efficiency while heating in lower temperatures.