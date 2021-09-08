Sintavia LLC developed proprietary printing technology for GRCop-42, the preferred copper alloy used by NASA and private space-flight companies for rocket thrust chamber assemblies.

The technology, which is a combination of a proprietary parameter set and post-processing heat treatment, was developed on an EOS GmbH M400-4 printer and results in GRCop-42 components with minimum density of 99.94%, minimum tensile strength of 28.3 ksi, minimum ultimate yield strength of 52.7 ksi and minimum elongation of 32.4%. More importantly, it avoids the use of a hot isostatic press in post-processing steps, which reduces the time and cost of production.