Shell’s in-house 3D-printing capability started 10 years ago in 2011 with a metal laser-printing machine to fabricate testing equipment for lab experiments at the Shell Technology Centre Amsterdam (STCA). Today, the company has about 15 metal, polymer and ceramic 3D printers at its technology centers in Amsterdam and Bangalore.

Within Shell, the focus for 3D printing is on spare parts, novel designs and visualization objects. Click here to learn more about the company’s success with the technology.