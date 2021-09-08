Mining company BHP will supply electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc. with nickel from its Nickel West asset in Western Australia. Nickel is a key metal used to manufacture Tesla’s battery technology. BHP will also collaborate with Tesla on energy storage solutions to identify opportunities to lower carbon emissions in their respective operations through increased use of renewable energy paired with battery storage.

According to BHP, demand for nickel in batteries is estimated to grow by over 500% over the next decade to support the world’s rising demand for electric vehicles.