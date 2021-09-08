Evraz North America broke ground and began site preparations for its $500 million rail mill in Pueblo, Colo. According to the company, the facility will be powered by 1,800 solar farms being constructed at the site.

With a production capacity of 670,000 short tons and lengths up to 100 meters (328 feet), the mill is scheduled to roll the first rails in late 2022 or early 2023. Evraz, which is melting scrap metal to make 95% of the products, said the facility will produce rail segments in lengths that are currently only offered by steelmakers in Asian markets.

Danieli is manufacturing the machinery for the plant, including a reheating furnace, rolling mill and roller straightening line.