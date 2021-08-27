Wall Colmonoy completed an upgrade to its casting facility in Pontardawe, Wales. The approximately $822,000 investment modernizes the company’s casting foundry, reducing its environmental footprint and improving its efficiency. The casting upgrade includes new induction melting equipment and magnetically screened furnaces. The furnaces offer increased capacity and reduced processing times.

According to Wall Colmonoy, the investment puts it on the leading edge of cast-alloy melting technology and helps it meet the increase in global demand for castings. With the disruption of global supply chains following the pandemic, Wall Colmonoy has seen increased demand from EU and U.K. customers for its engineered cast or fully machined components. The foundry supports multiple casting methods, including investment, centrifugal, sand cast and vacuum cast processes.