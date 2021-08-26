Italy’s TAV Vacuum Furnaces received an order for a horizontal debinding and sintering vacuum furnace from a company focused on the design, development and production of braking systems. The furnace has useful dimensions of 31.5 inches wide x 31.5 inches high x 47.25 inches long (800 x 800 x 1,200 mm) with a maximum gross charge of 1,543 pounds (700 kg) and maximum operating temperature of 1022°F (550°C). It is equipped with a pumping unit, an AISI 310 retort for cycles up to 550°C and a forced-gas-circulation system. After pressing, the parts are placed inside the debinding furnace, where the binder is removed, pumped and trapped. Then the temperature is raised to carry out the sintering process. After a residence time at the maximum temperature, the heating is switched off and the retort is cooled.

Control instrumentation includes a SCADA system to provide comprehensive monitoring and control of the furnace, an over-temperature controller, and a PLC that checks both the furnace components and the cycle.