ASM International and AGMA are committed to holding the 31st Heat Treating Society Conference and Exposition (Heat Treat 2021) and the Motion + Power Technology Expo September 14-16 in St. Louis, Mo., and will not be canceling the events. Members want a platform to conduct business face‐to‐face, and it is our job to support that with our conferences and trade shows. The top priority remains the health and safety of all those who support the event on‐site. We have protocols in place and are working with America's Center Convention Complex, the city of St. Louis and our vendor partners to provide a safe environment for a successful in‐person event.

There are questions about attendance, protocols and what to expect. The landscape changes daily, and we are all doing our best to navigate through the latest information each day. One thing we do know is that industry is ready to get back to business and connect in‐person. Here are some things you should know about the event.

COVID‐19 will impact attendance: Heat Treat, IMAT and the MPT Expo are focused, quality attendee events.

Heat Treat, IMAT and MPT exhibitors will connect with customers and colleagues they have not seen in over a year and meet new ones. This is one of the first industrial events being held in the United States after the pandemic.

It only takes one connection or order to get ROI.

The shows are committed to meeting safely, network, conduct business and make those personal connections in a face-to‐face environment.

Industry leaders are committing to live presentations and Q&A during the Heat Treat, IMAT and MPT expos.

ASM and AGMA are committed to transparency.

Industry events are tracking between 50‐60% of their typical attendance, according to the Center for Exhibition Industry Research (CEIR).

There will be minimal international participation due to travel restrictions.

Exhibitors have reduced attendance in order to properly scale their participation.

There currently is a mask mandate for the city of St. Louis. ASM and AGMA are committed to following all city, state and federal requirements to make sure we provide a safe environment for our shows. We will keep our exhibitors and attendees updated on these safety measures.

Please reach out to ASM or AGMA for the latest information regarding the events. Contact either Kelly Thomas, ASM director of global events and exhibits, at Kelly.thomas@asminternational.org of AGMA’s Jenny Blackford, VP of business management division, at blackford@agma.org.