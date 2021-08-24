Ternium signed a memorandum of understanding with Brazilian mining company Vale to develop steelmaking solutions focused on reducing CO 2 emissions. The partnership is an important step in Ternium’s decarbonization strategy. The steelmaker is committed to reduce its CO 2 emission intensity by 20% by 2030. Ternium and Vale intend to develop economic feasibility studies of potential investments in an iron-ore briquetting plant at Ternium’s Brazil facility and plants to produce metallic products with a low-carbon footprint using Tecnored and HYL.

Tecnored is a Vale subsidiary focused on developing a low-carbon pig-iron process through the use of energy sources, such as biomass and syn-gas, that emit less CO 2 than the coal and coke traditional ironmaking processes use. HYL is a low-carbon, iron-ore direct-reduction technology developed by Ternium in Mexico. This technology, which is currently operating at Ternium’s facilities in Monterrey and Puebla, Mexico, has the ability to selectively recover CO 2 , thus significantly reducing carbon emissions.