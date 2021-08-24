Ternium signed a memorandum of understanding with Brazilian mining company Vale to develop steelmaking solutions focused on reducing CO2 emissions. The partnership is an important step in Ternium’s decarbonization strategy. The steelmaker is committed to reduce its CO2 emission intensity by 20% by 2030. Ternium and Vale intend to develop economic feasibility studies of potential investments in an iron-ore briquetting plant at Ternium’s Brazil facility and plants to produce metallic products with a low-carbon footprint using Tecnored and HYL.
Tecnored is a Vale subsidiary focused on developing a low-carbon pig-iron process through the use of energy sources, such as biomass and syn-gas, that emit less CO2 than the coal and coke traditional ironmaking processes use. HYL is a low-carbon, iron-ore direct-reduction technology developed by Ternium in Mexico. This technology, which is currently operating at Ternium’s facilities in Monterrey and Puebla, Mexico, has the ability to selectively recover CO2, thus significantly reducing carbon emissions.