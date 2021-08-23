Sweden’s SSAB produced what it says is the world’s first fossil-free steel and delivered it to a customer. SSAB Oxelösund rolled the first steel produced using HYBRIT technology – steel reduced by 100% fossil-free hydrogen instead of coal and coke – with good results in July 2021. The steel is now being delivered to Volvo Group. SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall created HYBRIT (hydrogen breakthrough ironmaking technology) in 2016 with the goal of developing a technology for fossil-free steelmaking and ironmaking. In June 2021, the three companies were able to showcase the world’s first hydrogen-reduced sponge iron produced at HYBRIT’s pilot plant in Luleå. This first sponge iron has since been used to produce the first steel made with HYBRIT technology.

The goal is to deliver fossil-free steel to the market and demonstrate the technology on an industrial scale as early as 2026. SSAB, using HYBRIT technology, has the potential to reduce Sweden’s total carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 10% and Finland’s by approximately 7%.