The Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA) offers a plethora of training opportunities and educational resources to keep businesses moving forward. IHEA members contribute their time and expertise to provide technical information and the necessary tools to assist those in the industrial heating industry. Whether you need a classroom experience to talk with professionals and peers, a flexible virtual learning platform, training resources to explore technologies or videos to explain tips and tricks, IHEA has a variety of options.

IHEA will return to in-person seminars this fall. The Combustion Seminar and Safety Standards and Codes Seminar will take place concurrently in Cleveland, Ohio, November 9-10. These popular training classes are instructed by industry professionals who deal with the subject matter on a daily basis. Attendees receive two days of instruction with real-life examples and get answers to questions from the expert speakers. The fall seminars are supported by a tabletop exhibition filled with industry suppliers and leaders in the thermal-processing field. Learning continues when attendees visit with manufacturers and suppliers. Admission to the tabletop exhibition is included with the seminar registration fee. Get complete details and register at www.ihea.org/Fall21.

In addition to the fall seminars, IHEA offers an extensive six-week online course. Fundamentals of Industrial Process Heating will run from September 27 through November 5. IHEA’s online course has been a successful source of high-level education for those who prefer a distance-learning experience. A basic understanding of process heating and some engineering background are recommended to take this course. The curriculum includes the basics of heat transfer, fuels and combustion, energy use, furnace design, refractories, automatic control, and atmospheres as applied to industrial process heating. Weekly coursework, quizzes and a final exam project are administered to guide students on their progress and evaluate their knowledge of the material. Instructor interaction is available during the weekly forum discussions and via email for questions and to review the coursework. For a complete list of the topics covered, visit www.ihea.org/event/OnlineFall21.

IHEA also offers a variety of resources for the industrial heating industry, including:

Induction Process Heating Handbook. A great new resource has been added to the IHEA bookstore. Just released, the Induction Handbook is the perfect addition to your company library. This publication is a collaboration of IHEA Induction Division members and includes applications and case studies that help further explain the basics of the technology. Order a copy today.

Video tips. Visit IHEA's website for an all-access pass to IHEA's Video Tips Library. This new feature is a collection of short clips created by IHEA members to assist with troubleshooting, explain processes and provide technical know-how to the industry.

Tools. IHEA offers a collection of books, videos and webinars that cover a variety of thermal-processing topics.

Publications. Check out archived issues of the IHEA Insider newsletter and all of the IHEA Profiles that appeared in Industrial Heating.

Explore IHEA’s website, www.ihea.org, and then click on the Education tab to access a variety of resources!