The Höganäs high-alloy facility in North America expanded operations with the completed construction of its fine powder atomization building in Johnstown, Pa. The 24,000-square-foot facility extends production capabilities to produce cost-effective solutions within the additive-manufacturing (AM), metal injection molding (MIM) and surface-coating markets, which is part of the company’s long-term strategy to further grow its high-alloy business.

According to Höganäs, the investment will support future metal-powder requirements across several industries.