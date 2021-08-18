Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. successfully restarted production at its Cascade Steel Rolling Mills in McMinnville, Ore. The company also entered into an agreement to purchase the assets of Columbus Recycling in the southeast region of the United States. Cascade restarted production following the completion of replacement and repairs of property and equipment at the mill’s melt shop, which had been lost or damaged by a fire on May 22, 2021. Cascade has resumed operations with a full workforce and is accepting orders for its full range of finished steel products based on the rolling schedule.

According to Schnitzer, the steel made in its electric-arc furnace (EAF) steel mill – combined with the use of recycled metal as its primary raw material – has an exceptionally low carbon impact compared to the industry average.

Schnitzer entered into a definitive agreement with Columbus Recycling, a provider of ferrous and nonferrous metal recycling products and services, to acquire eight operating facilities across several states in the southeast, including Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky. Founded in 1956, Columbus Recycling purchases and processes scrap metal from industrial manufacturers, local recycling companies and individuals and sells the recycled products to regional foundries and steel mills.