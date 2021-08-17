More than 850,000 vehicles are being recalled by Ford for three separate problems. The largest recall involves 2013-2017 Ford Explorer SUVs for a steering-related issue. In this case, a cross-axle ball joint can seize and cause the rear suspension to break. About 35,000 F-350 Super Duty pickup trucks have been recalled for a weld issue in the rear axle housing spring-seat interface. This could cause a driveline disconnection. The third recall involves the battery cable wire harness on Lincoln Aviator SUVs, which can cause a fire.

