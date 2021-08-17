We are always interested in these reports of the most-American cars you can buy. What would your guess be as to the most-American? For 2021 models, the winner is the Tesla Model 3. The Ford Mustang (a big gain from 34th in 2020) is number two. Tesla Model Y, Jeep Cherokee and the Chevrolet Corvette round out the top-5. From number 5 to 10, we have the Honda Ridgeline, Honda Odyssey, Honda Pilot, Honda Passport and the Toyota Tundra. All of the Hondas in this list are manufactured in Lincoln, Ala.