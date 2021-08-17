This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
The U,S. Space Force is pursuing a new generation of satellites and associated ground systems to better detect enemy missiles and provide a deterrent against counter-space weapons. The Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared platform will replace the legacy Space-Based Infrared System.
Space Force aims to launch the first Next-Gen OPIR satellite in 2025 and have all five in orbit by 2030.