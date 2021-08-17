Nissan unveiled a $1.37 billion investment plan to create an EV hub, Nissan EV36Zero, in Sunderland. The project has three prongs: electric-vehicle manufacturing (including a new-generation, all-electric vehicle), renewables generation and battery production. Envision AESC, a battery technology company, is partnering with the automaker.

Envision AESC, which already owns and operates Europe’s first battery plant in Sunderland, will build the U.K.’s first gigafactory on the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) adjacent to the Nissan plant.

The projects announced represent 6,200 jobs at Nissan and its U.K. suppliers, including more than 900 new Nissan jobs and 750 new Envision AESC jobs. Longer-term, the transformational project modernizes and expands Nissan’s EV production capability in the U.K. Envision AESC will deploy integrated AIoT smart technology to monitor and optimize energy consumption, manufacturing and maintenance at its new gigafactory, enabling it to rapidly increase production and provide batteries to power up to 100,000 Nissan EVs per year.

Click here for more information.