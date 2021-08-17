Desktop Metal, a provider of mass-production additive-manufacturing (AM) solutions, has qualified the use of 4140 low-alloy steel for single-pass jetting (SPJ) technology. SPJ achieves the fastest build speeds in the metal additive manufacturing (AM) industry, which enables the use of 4140 in mass-production parts.

Considered one of the most versatile low-alloy steels, 4140 is characterized by its toughness, high tensile strength, and abrasion and impact resistance. It is a critical heat-treatable steel used extensively in a variety of automotive and industrial applications.