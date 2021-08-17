Halfway between Montreal and Quebec City is the Forges du Saint-Maurice National Historic Site, which has been given $613,000 to improve its visitor experience. Starting in 1730, this “cradle of the Canadian iron and steel industry” operated until 1883. The Forges connects visitors to the 150-year history of this important site that manufactured pots, pans and stoves as well as iron for shipyards, royal arsenals and Canadian railways.
Showcasing Canadian Steel History
August 17, 2021
