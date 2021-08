A South Korean research team has developed new technology that can help reduce the size of radioactive waste down to one-tenth of its original size. This is done by first liquefying the waste and then precipitating the silicon – more than 60% of radioactive waste.

The remaining waste, which contains uranium, goes through a special heat treatment to be formed into a solid object using cement and other substances. It is kept inside a glass and ceramic material to maximize stability.

