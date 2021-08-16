The need for high-strength cold-resistant weldable steels to retrofit mining and construction equipment has increased with the development of hard-to-reach northern and Arctic regions. These industries experience high demands on reducing metal consumption and manufacturing costs, as well as increasing load-bearing capacity, reliability and service life.
White Paper
Choosing the Rational Heat Treatment Conditions for High-Strength Cold-Resistant Weldable Steel
August 16, 2021
No Comments
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.