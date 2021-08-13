Centorr Vacuum Industries, to satisfy multiple orders, is currently building two furnaces designed for the metal 3D-printing and metal injection molding (MIM) industries. Sintervac AM is designed for debinding and sintering. It is outfitted with a graphite hot zone and operates in vacuum, partial pressure or positive pressure of forming gas. It also has a dual trapping system to handle the process off-gassing from binder-jet 3D-manufactured parts. MIM-Vac, which has multi-zone temperature control for improved processing uniformity, has the ability to handle virtually any metal feedstock.

In addition, Centorr will install a Sintervac AM in its Applied Technology Center for customer process development and proofing runs in 2021. The unit will also be available for toll-work opportunities.