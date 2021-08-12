Desktop Metal Inc. and ExOne Company entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Desktop Metal will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ExOne common stock. The transaction is valued at approximately $575 million. A pioneer in binder-jet 3D-printing technology, ExOne manufactures metal 3D-printing systems. The North Huntingdon, Pa.-based company also provides specialized 3D-printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, engineering and design consulting. Based in Burlington, Mass., Desktop Metal designs and manufactures a range of metal 3D-printing systems. The company offers an expansive portfolio of 3D-printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production.

The acquisition of ExOne extends Desktop Metal’s product platforms with complementary solutions to create a comprehensive portfolio combining throughput, flexibility and materials breadth while allowing customers to optimize production based on their specific application needs. The combined company will enable broader access to additive-manufacturing solutions for businesses of all sizes while delivering increased materials innovation to provide customers with more choice and drive new application discovery.

“We are thrilled to bring ExOne into the DM family to create the leading additive-manufacturing portfolio for mass production,” said Ric Fulop, founder and CEO of Desktop Metal.