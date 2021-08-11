My current busyness caused me to even lose sight of putting this editorial together. Hard to believe, right? This editorial is just the tip of the iceberg for me each month. Let’s have a look at some of the things we have been working on for you in August.

Please check out the five feature articles in this issue. These articles represent a wide range of content from a variety of sources. One of these is a transcription of a podcast we did with Dan Herring, The Heat Treat Doctor®. The second part of this transcription can be read in September, and the entire podcast is available on our website. Other great contributors such as Cleveland Electric, Ultraflex, Nucor and Nikon Metrology can also be found this month.

In August, we have a Technical Talk column from our expert and longtime blogger, Debbie Aliya. This month she takes a visit to her dentist and provides a lesson in failure analysis from this common experience. We are also privileged to be able to offer the Academic Pulse column from UCI.

onurdongel/iStock / Getty Images Plus via Getty Images

Speaking of blogs, we are constantly updating our blog content. On average, we post two blogs per week, so click on over to Experts Speak and see what’s new.

Each production month, we juggle multiple calendar months to keep our content fresh on all of our platforms. When working on this issue (and writing this column), we are also posting the latest July blogs and podcasts for your interest and education. We are also beginning to work on September’s articles and acquiring October articles from authors. And June is not long in the rear-view mirror. Of course, that says nothing about 2022 content preparation we did today.

Did you know we were talking to authors and others in our “Interviewing the Author” podcasts? For more than a year, we have been talking to authors of articles and other influencers to provide first-hand feedback from various industry experts. Our July podcast with the Reshoring Initiative was particularly eye-opening as it relates to China. Check out that podcast here.

While writing this editorial, I am also prepping stories for our next IH magEzine newsletter, which comes out every two weeks. These stories can also be found on our website’s Web Exclusives section. You can also find feature articles exclusive to the web on this page.

Daily, we comb through the web to find the most up-to-date industry news, and you can find that daily story in our IH Daily enewsletter. If you are interested in receiving a daily news update from us and/or receiving pertinent news from all facets of our industry in our IH magEzine, subscribe to one or both of our newsletters.

During this daily web search, I often find research papers that you might find interesting. We have been posting these to our White Papers section. Check them out to learn more about what’s happening in our field. We hope to find at least one applicable technical white paper each month.





The last thing I want to mention is our Continuing Education Center. Our goal is to continue to create helpful courses for those of you in the industry. Whether you need CEUs or not, check out our available topics.

Hopefully, I have given you some things to explore as time goes on. Come back to this editorial and investigate one option at a time as you have opportunity. We hope you find all of our content useful and continue to keep coming back for more.