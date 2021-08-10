Busch (UK) Ltd., part of the global Busch Vacuum Solutions group, acquired Vacuum Furnace Engineering (VFE). The acquisition enables both VFE and Busch (UK) to strengthen their leading vacuum solutions and services for U.K. metallurgy and composites manufacturers. Since 1985, VFE has provided vacuum services, specialist equipment, control and calibration solutions to heat-treatment facilities and advanced material manufacturers in the U.K. Busch (UK) has 50 years of experience in providing individual and tailor-made vacuum solutions and services to companies in a wide range of market segments, including metallurgy.

VFE will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Busch (UK) under the VFE brand. Operationally, the VFE subsidiary will remain focused on the markets that benefit from its expertise in vacuum metallurgy.

Busch (UK) was established in 1971 as the first overseas subsidiary within Busch Group. Headquartered in Telford, the company also has service centers in Telford and East Kilbride. With the acquisition of VFE, joint capabilities now include an extended field-service team, specialist workshops, a training center and a UKAS-accredited laboratory with locations in Halesowen and Poole. Busch Vacuum Solutions is one of the world’s largest producers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers and compressors.